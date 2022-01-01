Go
Lupo Verde Osteria

Authentic, rustic, Italian fare featuring a variety of small plates, house-made charcuteries, breads, cheeses and antipasti. Seven house-made pastas, and six entrée selections. Fresh and dried house-made pastas are also available for purchase by the kilo in the market, along with jams, olive oils, pastries, sauces and other imported Italian products.
A boutique wine list with 83 wines are available by the bottle; 70% of the wines incorporate Italian grapes. The restaurant has a selection of signature and classic cocktails, incorporating house-made vermouth and liquors made by aging fruit in oak barrels.
The intimate 95-seat restaurant is located within a 3,200-sqaure-foot, three-story restored building. The lower level features an Alimentari, or boutique Italian market, where customers can purchase house-made items and fine imported Italian products.

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Margharita$18.00
Fior Di Latte, Pomodoro Sauce, Basil
Lasagna$28.00
Homemade Lasagna, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato, Bechamel, Beef & Pork Ragu
Bolognese Pasta$28.00
Pacheri pasta, Ground Beef, Red Wine, Tomato Passata.
BPM$18.00
Mizuna, Parmagiano, Cantaloupe, Burrata, Candied Walnuts, White Balsamic vinaigrette.
Tiramisu$14.00
Tiramisu Cream, Lady Fingers
Carciofi$16.00
Fried Artichokes, Bagna Cauda Sauce
Cacio E Pepe$22.00
Homemade Tonnarelli Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Cacio di Roma, Fresh Ground Pepper
Calabrese Pizza$24.00
Prosciutto Arugula$24.00
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fior Di Latte, Parmigiano, Arugula, Balsamic
Lupo Verde$14.00
Hydro Boston Lettuce, Hazelnuts, Red Onion, Pickled Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

