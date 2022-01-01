Go
Lupo Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

1908 14th Street NW

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Tartufata$20.00
Classica$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato passata, fresh mozzarella, basil, bufala campana.
Agrodolce$18.00
La Diavola Pizza$17.00
Tomato passata, mozzarella, spicy soppressata salame, Calabrian chili oil.
Carciofi$14.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
Polpette$17.00
Mortadella E Pistacchio$18.00
Salsiccia E Funghi$17.00
Carbonara 2.0$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1908 14th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 am
