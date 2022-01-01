Go
Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st • $$

QuesaBirria Taco$5.00
Stewed beef and goat with cheese, pickled onions, caldito dipping sauce
BURGER AND FRIES$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
Quesadilla$5.00
Mini corn quesadilla- GOES GREAT WITH DRINKS!!!!!!!
Taquitos de tinga$10.00
Stewed red chicken and cheese, served with side of refried black beans, avocado salsa.
Taquitos de papa (V)$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
CHICKEN AND CHURROS$14.00
Smokey buttermilk fried chicken, Mexican ranch dipping sauce, homemade churros with maple syrup
Taquitos de birria$10.00
Stewed beef and goat with cheese, pickled onions, caldo dipping sauce and side of pinto beans
Pork Belly Bites$11.00
Tossed in a cherry coke, bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with yucca chips.
Tacos "Jack in the Bell"$10.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese and iceburg lettuce with hot sauce. Just like your fast food favorites. Three for $10
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
2243 Mission st

San Francisco CA

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
