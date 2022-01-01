Go
Lúpulo Craft Beer House

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

233 Cathcart St • $$

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

Rizada$12.00
organic kale, beets, aged cheddar, almonds, dark lemon vinaigrette
Grilled Cheeses (on Sourdough)$7.00
Taco Plate -Combo$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
Pepinos (Pickles)$6.00
seasonal pickled veggies
Tortas (Mexican Sandwich on House Roll)$13.50
Green Goddess$12.00
Mixed greens, avocado, carrot, radish, toasted pumpkin seed, green goddess dressing. vegan | gf
Empanada$7.00
South American-style baked empanadas with flaky crust and choice of filling. Side of sauce
A La Carte Taco$4.50
IPA: Weldwerks Mosaic Extra Extra Juicy Bits 16oz CAN$5.99
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

233 Cathcart St

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

No reviews yet

Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.

Snap Taco

No reviews yet

Snap Taco is a festive taco spot bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by the flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school tacos. Oh snap! Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. Eat tacos, be happy.

Arslans Turkish Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and experience Turkish culture and hospitality meshed with Santa Cruz's low-key vibe. The food is fresh, delicious and will leave you craving more...

Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

