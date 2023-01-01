Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Luray restaurants you'll love

Go
Luray restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Luray

Luray's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Scroll right

Must-try Luray restaurants

IL VESUVIO Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

402 W Main St, Luray

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$7.50
lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Vesuvio Sub$9.50
toasted hoagie with mayo, salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions and a drizzle of italian dressing
More about Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Watch & Warrant Restaurant

2 East Main Street, Luray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Watch & Warrant Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

DANS STEAKHOUSE - 8512 US-211

8512 US-211, Luray

No reviews yet
More about DANS STEAKHOUSE - 8512 US-211
Map

More near Luray to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston