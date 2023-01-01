Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Luray

Luray restaurants
Luray restaurants that serve steak subs

IL VESUVIO Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

402 W Main St, Luray

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Cheddar Cheese Steak Sub$10.00
toasted hoagie with mayo, steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, fried onion and cheddar cheese sauce
Steak & Cheese Sub$9.50
toasted hoagie with mayo, steak, fried onions, american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$9.50
toasted hoagie with mayo, chicken, american cheese, lettuce, fried onions and tomato
More about Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Dominicos Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria -

19 East Luray Shopping Center, Luray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Steak & Cheese Sub$8.50
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
More about Dominicos Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria -

