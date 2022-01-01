Go
Lu's Sandwiches

We serve you restaurants' quality food the fastest way possible. Food is health, food is pleasure, and food is survival. Therefore we avoid processed food at all cost. At Lu's kitchen, we prepare, cook, and serve the dish to you hot as if you are to cook at home.

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

2624 Nicollet Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Cut$5.00
Thịt Nguội
Special Ham$5.50
Đặc Biệt
Eggrolls (2)$4.50
Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
Grilled Beef
Curry Tofu$5.50
Đậu Hủ
Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
Grilled Pork$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
Sesame Donuts (4)$3.00
Pan Fried Chicken$5.50
Thịt Gà Chiên
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2624 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

