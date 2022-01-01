Go
Toast

Luscious Dumplings

Rolling Since 2001~
2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

919 W Duarte Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (1975 reviews)

Popular Items

Stewed Pork Belly Noodle/ 东坡大肉面$12.00
Pan Fried Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子 - 3pcs$11.00
Packed with Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulders, Fried Eggs and Glass Noodles (another traditional favorite)
Baby Bok Choy/蚝油小白菜苗$6.50
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.
Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion煎牛肉芝士洋葱饺 - 10pcs$13.50
Beef and Cheese ratio is 2:1 (Beef with Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with sweet onions) you can't go wrong!
Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面$12.50
Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs$12.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Boiled Chive 韭菜三鲜饺 - 10pcs$12.00
Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)
Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs$12.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs$12.00
Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs$13.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

919 W Duarte Rd

Monrovia CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

0042 - Arcadia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sharetea

No reviews yet

Sharetea brings you deliciously refreshing Bubble tea to quench your thirst and delight your senses. We’re San Diego’s favorite tea spot, and we offer a variety of flavors and drinks.
Our customers can’t get enough of our Milk Teas -- from our Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea -- made with caramel toffee and pearls -- to our smooth Classic Milk Black Tea. Our icy Fruit Teas will cool you down on a hot day with refreshing toppings like grapefruit and lemon. And with combination drinks, ice-blended coffee drinks, and more, we know we have something that you’ll love!
Some come hang out or grab a tea to go! One taste of our beverages will make you an instant fan.

CLUCK2GO Arcadia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tokyo Wako

No reviews yet

Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston