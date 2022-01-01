Go
Toast

Lush Lounge & Theater

A uniquely industrial, LGBTQ+ operated lounge and theater featuring mouthwatering comfort food alongside inspiring craft cocktails, brews and wine.
We are known for our award winning brunch and dinner shows that combine excellent food service with an unbeatable experience! Lush alongside Betty & Earl's aim to make each visit a something you won't soon forget!

990 Central Avenue NE

No reviews yet

Location

990 Central Avenue NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quincy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Francis

No reviews yet

Francis is a classic burger joint with a major twist - we are entirely plant-based. So yeah, while nothing was killed to make our burgers, that doesn’t mean we don’t make a killer burger. Francis will melt in your mouth, drip down your hand, and leave you dreaming about next time. Located at Sociable Cider Werks in NE Minneapolis.

Mary Ellen's Bistro

No reviews yet

Neighborhood hangout with coffee, wine, beer and food inspired by my days on our North Dakota family farm.

The Sheridan Room

No reviews yet

Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston