Lush Lounge & Theater
A uniquely industrial, LGBTQ+ operated lounge and theater featuring mouthwatering comfort food alongside inspiring craft cocktails, brews and wine.
We are known for our award winning brunch and dinner shows that combine excellent food service with an unbeatable experience! Lush alongside Betty & Earl's aim to make each visit a something you won't soon forget!
990 Central Avenue NE
Location
990 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Quincy
Come in and enjoy!
Francis
Francis is a classic burger joint with a major twist - we are entirely plant-based. So yeah, while nothing was killed to make our burgers, that doesn’t mean we don’t make a killer burger. Francis will melt in your mouth, drip down your hand, and leave you dreaming about next time. Located at Sociable Cider Werks in NE Minneapolis.
Mary Ellen's Bistro
Neighborhood hangout with coffee, wine, beer and food inspired by my days on our North Dakota family farm.
The Sheridan Room
Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!