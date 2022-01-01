Lutherville Timonium restaurants you'll love

Go
Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Lutherville Timonium restaurants

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of French Fries$4.00
18" Pie$15.00
House Salad
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Stone Mill Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
"The Ella"$14.95
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH AVOCADO, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON A GRILLED RUSTIC CIABATTA
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar image

 

Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar

Food Truck 21204, Maryland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just Acai 8 oz$6.79
Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!
Just Low Fat Granola$1.50
Just Granola is our low fat granola by itself. Add to an acai bowl or on top of a smoothie!!!
All Berry TO GO$11.31
Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!
More about Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Apple & Walnut Salad$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
Split Level | Bowl$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
Double Crab Cake Platter | 11 oz$57.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw
More about Michael's Cafe
Mother's North Grille image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
Southwest Caesar$17.00
chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing
Boneless Wings$12.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
More about Mother's North Grille
Poulet image

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Chicken$14.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
Beef Brisket Platter$17.99
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
More about Poulet
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Spring Burger & Fries$18.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
Caesar Salad$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$14.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
More about Tark's Grill
Bluestone image

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Beet Salad$8.00
arugula, marinated red beets, fresh goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, red beet citrus vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side & one 1 oz. balsamic glaze)
*Cream of Crab Soup$8.00
a touch of sherry
*Maryland Crab Soup$7.00
eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF
More about Bluestone
THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag, no adds options!
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Half Dozen (6)$7.10
Mix + match for top six bagels
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
Bagels in a bag - Online only$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
Kooper's North image

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Crispy wings. Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese & celery
Ronan$16.00
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.
Ahi Tuna Wrap$18.00
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla
More about Kooper's North
An Poitin Stil- The Still image

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$13.99
House cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marble rye.
Caesar Salad$6.99
Crispy romain lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & garlic crutons
Spring Rolls$9.99
Irish specialty. Corned beef, cabbage and champ in a delicate wrap, served with spicy mustard and a sweet chili sauce.
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still
Nick's Grandstand Grill image

 

Nick's Grandstand Grill

2200 York Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nick's Grandstand Grill
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleighs Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MD Crab Soup$9.00
Maryland Crab, Tomato, Potato, Vegetables, Old Bay
Lobster Roll$26.00
Warm Butter Poached Lobster
MD Crab Cake Platter$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Handcut Fries, Green Beans
More about Ryleighs Oyster
Yamato Sushi image

 

Yamato Sushi

51 W Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Yamato Sushi
Banner pic

 

Hightopps Backstage Grille

2306 York Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hightopps Backstage Grille
Banner pic

 

The Valley Inn

10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Valley Inn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Crab Cakes

Cake

Pies

Pretzels

Greek Salad

Map

More near Lutherville Timonium to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston