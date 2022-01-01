Lutherville Timonium restaurants you'll love
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Side of French Fries
|$4.00
|18" Pie
|$15.00
|House Salad
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
|"The Ella"
|$14.95
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH AVOCADO, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON A GRILLED RUSTIC CIABATTA
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar
Food Truck 21204, Maryland
|Just Acai 8 oz
|$6.79
Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!
|Just Low Fat Granola
|$1.50
Just Granola is our low fat granola by itself. Add to an acai bowl or on top of a smoothie!!!
|All Berry TO GO
|$11.31
Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Apple & Walnut Salad
|$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
|Split Level | Bowl
|$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
|Double Crab Cake Platter | 11 oz
|$57.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
|Southwest Caesar
|$17.00
chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|Bourbon Chicken
|$14.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
|Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$17.99
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Green Spring Burger & Fries
|$18.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Beet Salad
|$8.00
arugula, marinated red beets, fresh goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, red beet citrus vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side & one 1 oz. balsamic glaze)
|*Cream of Crab Soup
|$8.00
a touch of sherry
|*Maryland Crab Soup
|$7.00
eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF
THB Bagelry & Deli
1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag, no adds options!
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
|Half Dozen (6)
|$7.10
Mix + match for top six bagels
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
|Bagels in a bag - Online only
|$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Wings
|$15.00
Crispy wings. Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese & celery
|Ronan
|$16.00
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.
|Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$18.00
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla
An Poitin Stil- The Still
2323 York Road, Lutherville
|Reuben
|$13.99
House cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marble rye.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Crispy romain lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & garlic crutons
|Spring Rolls
|$9.99
Irish specialty. Corned beef, cabbage and champ in a delicate wrap, served with spicy mustard and a sweet chili sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Ryleighs Oyster
22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville
|MD Crab Soup
|$9.00
Maryland Crab, Tomato, Potato, Vegetables, Old Bay
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Warm Butter Poached Lobster
|MD Crab Cake Platter
|$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Handcut Fries, Green Beans
Hightopps Backstage Grille
2306 York Rd, Lutherville
The Valley Inn
10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium