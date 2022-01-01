Lutherville Timonium American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lutherville Timonium
More about Michael's Cafe
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Popular items
|Apple & Walnut Salad
|$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
|Split Level | Bowl
|$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
|Double Crab Cake Platter | 11 oz
|$57.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
|Southwest Caesar
|$17.00
chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
More about Poulet
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|Popular items
|Bourbon Chicken
|$14.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
|Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$17.99
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Green Spring Burger & Fries
|$18.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|Popular items
|*Beet Salad
|$8.00
arugula, marinated red beets, fresh goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, red beet citrus vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side & one 1 oz. balsamic glaze)
|*Cream of Crab Soup
|$8.00
a touch of sherry
|*Maryland Crab Soup
|$7.00
eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF
More about Kooper's North
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
Crispy wings. Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese & celery
|Ronan
|$16.00
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.
|Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$18.00
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla