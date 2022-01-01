Lutherville Timonium American restaurants you'll love

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Lutherville Timonium

Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Apple & Walnut Salad$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
Split Level | Bowl$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
Double Crab Cake Platter | 11 oz$57.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw
Mother's North Grille image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
Southwest Caesar$17.00
chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing
Boneless Wings$12.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Poulet image

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Chicken$14.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
Beef Brisket Platter$17.99
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Spring Burger & Fries$18.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
Caesar Salad$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$14.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
Bluestone image

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Beet Salad$8.00
arugula, marinated red beets, fresh goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, red beet citrus vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side & one 1 oz. balsamic glaze)
*Cream of Crab Soup$8.00
a touch of sherry
*Maryland Crab Soup$7.00
eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF
Kooper's North image

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Crispy wings. Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay, Thai Chili, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese & celery
Ronan$16.00
100% black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, melted American cheese and chipotle aioli.
Ahi Tuna Wrap$18.00
Blackened, grilled or encrusted. With avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & wasabi aioli in a spinach tortilla
