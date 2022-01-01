Lutherville Timonium bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lutherville Timonium
More about Michael's Cafe
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Popular items
|Apple & Walnut Salad
|$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
|Split Level | Bowl
|$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
|Double Crab Cake Platter | 11 oz
|$57.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
|Southwest Caesar
|$17.00
chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Green Spring Burger & Fries
|$18.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still
An Poitin Stil- The Still
2323 York Road, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.99
House cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marble rye.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Crispy romain lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & garlic crutons
|Spring Rolls
|$9.99
Irish specialty. Corned beef, cabbage and champ in a delicate wrap, served with spicy mustard and a sweet chili sauce.