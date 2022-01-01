Lutherville Timonium breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lutherville Timonium
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
|"The Ella"
|$14.95
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH AVOCADO, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON A GRILLED RUSTIC CIABATTA
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
More about Poulet
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|Popular items
|Bourbon Chicken
|$14.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
|Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$17.99
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
|Bagels in a bag - Online only
|$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)