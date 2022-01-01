Lutherville Timonium breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Lutherville Timonium

Stone Mill Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
"The Ella"$14.95
GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH AVOCADO, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON A GRILLED RUSTIC CIABATTA
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Poulet image

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Chicken$14.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
Beef Brisket Platter$17.99
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
More about Poulet
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
Bagels in a bag - Online only$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

