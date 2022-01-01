Lutherville Timonium sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Lutherville Timonium

THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag, no adds options!
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Half Dozen (6)$7.10
Mix + match for top six bagels
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
Bagels in a bag - Online only$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
Nick's Grandstand Grill image

 

Nick's Grandstand Grill

2200 York Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nick's Grandstand Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Crab Cakes

Cake

Pies

Pretzels

Greek Salad

Map

More near Lutherville Timonium to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston