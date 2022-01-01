Lutherville Timonium sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Lutherville Timonium
THB Bagelry & Deli
1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum
Bagel (Single)
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag, no adds options!
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
|Half Dozen (6)
|$7.10
Mix + match for top six bagels
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
|Bagels in a bag - Online only
|$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)