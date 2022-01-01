Lutherville Timonium seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Lutherville Timonium
More about Michael's Cafe
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Popular items
|Apple & Walnut Salad
|$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
|Split Level | Bowl
|$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
|Double Crab Cake Platter | 11 oz
|$57.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Popular items
|Green Spring Burger & Fries
|$18.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|Popular items
|*Beet Salad
|$8.00
arugula, marinated red beets, fresh goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, red beet citrus vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side & one 1 oz. balsamic glaze)
|*Cream of Crab Soup
|$8.00
a touch of sherry
|*Maryland Crab Soup
|$7.00
eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF