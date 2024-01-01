Avocado salad in Lutherville Timonium
Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville
6 West Ridgely Road, Timonium
|Avocado Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens salad tossed in a lime- cilantro dressing and topped with freshly sliced avocado
Tark's Grill - Lutherville
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Crab & Avocado Salad
|$23.00
Chesapeake Bay crab meat, mango, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, plantain chips, mango vinaigrette