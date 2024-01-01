Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve avocado salad

Consumer pic

 

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville

6 West Ridgely Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Salad$14.99
Mixed greens salad tossed in a lime- cilantro dressing and topped with freshly sliced avocado
More about Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar Lutherville
Tark's Grill image

 

Tark's Grill - Lutherville

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Avocado Salad$23.00
Chesapeake Bay crab meat, mango, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, plantain chips, mango vinaigrette
More about Tark's Grill - Lutherville
Item pic

 

Bluestone - 11 W Aylesbury Road

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Chicken & Avocado Salad$22.00
romaine, BlueStone bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, sliced egg, lemon-Dijon vinaigrette
More about Bluestone - 11 W Aylesbury Road

