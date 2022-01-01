Brisket in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve brisket
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Brisket Panini
|$15.95
Slow Roasted Beef Brisket, with caramelized onions and provolone cheese. Served on a plain focaccia grilled
More about Poulet
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|BEEF BRISKET MEAL DEAL (1LB)
|$51.95
1 Pound of our Braised Beef Brisket au Jus and Choice of 3 16oz Sides
Serves 4 People
|Beef Brisket by the Pound
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket au Jus
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$19.50
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides