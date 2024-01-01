Brulee in Lutherville Timonium

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Eggspectation Timonium

2235 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butterscotch Creme Brulee$12.00
Smoky caramel-flavored custard, topped with a layer of crispy caramelized sugar and fresh berries.
More about Eggspectation Timonium
Item pic

 

Bluestone - 11 W Aylesbury Road

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Creme Brulee- Banana Foster$9.00
rich banana custard infused with Myers rum, caramelized crust, topped with caramelized bananas
*Creme Brulee Pistachio$8.00
rich honey pistachio custard, caramelized crust, topped with chopped roasted pistachios
More about Bluestone - 11 W Aylesbury Road

