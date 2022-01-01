Cake in Lutherville Timonium
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Thunder Cake
|$8.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Cake Pop
|$4.50
|Coconut Cake Tart
|$8.95
|Carrot Cake
|$8.95
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Single Crab Cake
|$28.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
|STEAK & CAKE
|$78.00
Half rack of bbq baby back ribs & single crab cake, coleslaw, fries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Double Crab Cake
|$45.00
Two 6oz Maryland Style Crab Cakes, we broil them but you can fry them if you like. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Drizzled with Strawberry sauce and Whipped Cream
|Sticky English Toffee Cake
|$8.00
warm brown sugar cake, sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, Pop Pop's homemade ice cream
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Cinnamon Hot Milk Cake
|$11.00
by The Lovin' Oven Cake Company
|Coconut Pound Cake
|$11.00
by the Lovin' Oven Cake Company
|Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries
|$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Single Crab Cake
|$29.00
one 5 oz. cake with roasted potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts
|*Filet & Cake
|$49.00
5 oz steak & 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake, mashed potatoes, asparagus
|*Crab Cake Sandwich Lunch
|$26.00
potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche
bun with lettuce and tomato. Served
with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.
|Milky Caramel Galaxy Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Entree
|$24.00
Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served
with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun
remoulade.
An Poitin Stil- The Still
2323 York Road, Lutherville
|Crab Cake Single
|$21.99
5oz Maryland style jumbo lump cakes, broiled & served with champ & vegetable du jour
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$5.99
Warm chocolate cake oozing with a rich chocolate sauce. Topped with whipped cream & scoop of vanilla
|Irish Cream Cheese cake
|$5.99
With an Oreo Cookie crust & made with Irish Cream
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium
|Crumb Cake
|$2.25