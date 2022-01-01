Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve cake

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Chocolate Thunder Cake$8.00
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Stone Mill Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Pop$4.50
Coconut Cake Tart$8.95
Carrot Cake$8.95
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Crab Cake$28.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
STEAK & CAKE$78.00
Half rack of bbq baby back ribs & single crab cake, coleslaw, fries
More about Michael's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crab Cake$45.00
Two 6oz Maryland Style Crab Cakes, we broil them but you can fry them if you like. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Drizzled with Strawberry sauce and Whipped Cream
Sticky English Toffee Cake$8.00
warm brown sugar cake, sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, Pop Pop's homemade ice cream
More about Mother's North Grille
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Hot Milk Cake$11.00
by The Lovin' Oven Cake Company
Coconut Pound Cake$11.00
by the Lovin' Oven Cake Company
Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Single Crab Cake$29.00
one 5 oz. cake with roasted potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts
*Filet & Cake$49.00
5 oz steak & 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake, mashed potatoes, asparagus
*Crab Cake Sandwich Lunch$26.00
potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche
bun with lettuce and tomato. Served
with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.
Milky Caramel Galaxy Cake$8.00
Crab Cake Entree$24.00
Jumbo lump Maryland crab cake served
with French fries, coleslaw and Cajun
remoulade.
More about Kooper's North
Item pic

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Single$21.99
5oz Maryland style jumbo lump cakes, broiled & served with champ & vegetable du jour
Chocolate Lava Cake$5.99
Warm chocolate cake oozing with a rich chocolate sauce. Topped with whipped cream & scoop of vanilla
Irish Cream Cheese cake$5.99
With an Oreo Cookie crust & made with Irish Cream
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crumb Cake$2.25
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleighs Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Takeout
MD Crab Cake Platter$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Handcut Fries, Green Beans
Add Crab Cake$16.00
MD Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Handcut Fries, House Slaw
More about Ryleighs Oyster



