Caprese salad in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh beefsteak tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil & balsamic reduction drizzle
More about Kooper's North
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleigh's Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Ryleigh's Oyster

