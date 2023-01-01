Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caprese salad in
Lutherville Timonium
/
Lutherville Timonium
/
Caprese Salad
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve caprese salad
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$12.00
Fresh beefsteak tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil & balsamic reduction drizzle
More about Kooper's North
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Ryleigh's Oyster
22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville
Avg 4.2
(1010 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$12.00
More about Ryleigh's Oyster
Browse other tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium
Tuna Salad
Garden Salad
Spinach Salad
Chicken Soup
Shrimp Wraps
Lox
Beef Short Ribs
Veggie Burgers
More near Lutherville Timonium to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(36 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(870 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(100 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(472 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(707 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston