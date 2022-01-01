Chicken sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Balsamic Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
SLICED CHICKEN BREAST, MARINATED IN BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE, WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES AND CAPERS
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.95
Organic Free range chicken breast served on your choice of bread. Don't forget to add your favorite toppings.
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
CUBED CHICKEN BREAST, IN A LIGHT CURRY MAYONNAISE, WITH PECANS AND RED GRAPES
More about Michael's Cafe
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Good Ol' Chicken Salad | Sandwich
|$13.00
All white meat, fresh herbs, bibb lettuce, tomato, griddled sourdough |
|Baltimore Hot Chicken | Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy BBQ, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun Served with House Made Kettle Chips.
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$17.00
fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, fresh Belgian waffle
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich
two fried breasts, tangy-sweet sauce
with a lil’ kick, lettuce, tomato,
crispy onions, toasted brioche
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
THB Bagelry & Deli
1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Homemade, pure white meat Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato