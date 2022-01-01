Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Balsamic Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
SLICED CHICKEN BREAST, MARINATED IN BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE, WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES AND CAPERS
Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.95
Organic Free range chicken breast served on your choice of bread. Don't forget to add your favorite toppings.
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
CUBED CHICKEN BREAST, IN A LIGHT CURRY MAYONNAISE, WITH PECANS AND RED GRAPES
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Good Ol' Chicken Salad | Sandwich$13.00
All white meat, fresh herbs, bibb lettuce, tomato, griddled sourdough |
Baltimore Hot Chicken | Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy BBQ, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun Served with House Made Kettle Chips.
More about Michael's Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, fresh Belgian waffle
More about Mother's North Grille
Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich
two fried breasts, tangy-sweet sauce
with a lil’ kick, lettuce, tomato,
crispy onions, toasted brioche
More about Bluestone
THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Kooper's North
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Homemade, pure white meat Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleighs Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Cheddar, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Ryleighs Oyster

