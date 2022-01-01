Chicken tenders in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Lake Street Pub
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|5 Chicken Strips w/ Chips
|$8.99
5 tender chicken strips w/ house-fried chips. Includes one dipping sauce
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.75
CHICKEN TENDERS AND HAND CUT FRIES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP AND HONEY MUSTARD
|Chicken Tenders & Mac
|$11.75
CHICKEN TENDERS AND HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP AND HONEY MUSTARD
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Kids Chicken Tender served with House Kettle Chips
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Hightopps Backstage Grille
2306 York Rd, Lutherville
|Kids Chicken fingers
|$8.00
served with tots or celery and carrots
|Homemade Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Homemade buttermilk battered chicken tenders served with our very own honey mustard dressing
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|Grilled Chicken Tender Ea
|$3.25
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Tender
|Fried Chicken Tenders (3)
|$15.99
Crispy Jumbo Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
|Grilled Chicken Tenders (3)
|$15.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders (3 pieces)
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$15.00
3 Pieces with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, French Fries, Pickle
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Chicken Tenders -D
|$11.00
comes with 1 side
|*Kids Chicken Tenders -Lunch
|$11.00
comes with 1 side