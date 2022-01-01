Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Lake Street Pub image

 

Lake Street Pub

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Chicken Strips w/ Chips$8.99
5 tender chicken strips w/ house-fried chips. Includes one dipping sauce
More about Lake Street Pub
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.75
CHICKEN TENDERS AND HAND CUT FRIES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP AND HONEY MUSTARD
Chicken Tenders & Mac$11.75
CHICKEN TENDERS AND HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP AND HONEY MUSTARD
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Kids Chicken Tender served with House Kettle Chips
More about Michael's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$12.00
More about Mother's North Grille
Banner pic

 

Hightopps Backstage Grille

2306 York Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken fingers$8.00
served with tots or celery and carrots
Homemade Chicken Tenders$10.00
Homemade buttermilk battered chicken tenders served with our very own honey mustard dressing
More about Hightopps Backstage Grille
Item pic

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tender Ea$3.25
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Tender
Fried Chicken Tenders (3)$15.99
Crispy Jumbo Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Grilled Chicken Tenders (3)$15.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders (3 pieces)
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
More about Poulet
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$15.00
3 Pieces with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, French Fries, Pickle
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chicken Tenders -D$11.00
comes with 1 side
*Kids Chicken Tenders -Lunch$11.00
comes with 1 side
More about Bluestone
Kooper's North image

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
More about Kooper's North
Chicken Tenders image

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.99
Crispy house breaded chicken tenders served with choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard sauce on the side, garnished with celery and carrot sticks. Available fried or grilled
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still

