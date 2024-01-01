Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clam chowder in
Lutherville Timonium
/
Lutherville Timonium
/
Clam Chowder
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve clam chowder
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
No reviews yet
Potato And Mushroom
$6.50
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
Avg 4.2
(535 reviews)
Retail Clam Chowder
$21.99
More about Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
Browse other tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium
Clams
Fish Tacos
Margherita Pizza
Garlic Knots
Chicken Sandwiches
Rigatoni
Chicken Tenders
Angus Burgers
More near Lutherville Timonium to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(400 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(554 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(787 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(770 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston