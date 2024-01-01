Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Lutherville Timonium

Go
Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve clam chowder

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato And Mushroom$6.50
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Stone Mill Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Retail Clam Chowder$21.99
More about Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium

Clams

Fish Tacos

Margherita Pizza

Garlic Knots

Chicken Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Chicken Tenders

Angus Burgers

Map

More near Lutherville Timonium to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (787 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston