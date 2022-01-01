Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
More about Michael's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
More about Mother's North Grille
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Crab Cake Sandwich Lunch$26.00
potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
*Crab Cake Sandwich D$31.00
5 oz. crab cake, potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche
bun with lettuce and tomato. Served
with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.
More about Kooper's North
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleighs Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Takeout
MD Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Handcut Fries, House Slaw
More about Ryleighs Oyster

