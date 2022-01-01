Crab cake sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about Michael's Cafe
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries
|$38.00
6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Crab Cake Sandwich Lunch
|$26.00
potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
|*Crab Cake Sandwich D
|$31.00
5 oz. crab cake, potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice
More about Kooper's North
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche
bun with lettuce and tomato. Served
with Cajun remoulade and coleslaw.