Egg sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
CAGE FREE BOILED EGGS CHOPPED AND TOSSED WITH MAYONNAISE AND A HINT OF FRESH DILL
Egg Sandwich$13.50
your choice of bacon, sausage, or honey baked ham, Your choice of cheese, american, provolone, swiss. with scrambled eggs, on your choice of bread or croissant
More about Stone Mill Bakery
THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Egg Sandwich$3.25
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

