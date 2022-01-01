Filet mignon in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Michael's Cafe
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|FILET MIGNON 7 OZ.
|$56.00
All of our steaks by Creekstone Farms are graded USDA Prime. They are seasoned with our Secret Blend Served with Dressed Greens & Herb Roasted Potatoes
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|8oz Filet Mignon
|$45.00
grilled asparagus, roasted fingerlings, port demi, garlic butter
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|Filet Mignon - Sunday 3 Course
|$48.00
8 oz. cut, braised mushroom medley,
lemon scented asparagus
*Pick 1 Soup or Large Salad and 1 Dessert
|*8 oz. Filet Mignon
|$48.00
eight ounce cut, braised mixed mushrooms, lemon scented asparagus *GF (substituting sides may alter gluten preferences)