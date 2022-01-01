Filet mignon in Lutherville Timonium

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FILET MIGNON 7 OZ.$56.00
All of our steaks by Creekstone Farms are graded USDA Prime. They are seasoned with our Secret Blend Served with Dressed Greens & Herb Roasted Potatoes
More about Michael's Cafe
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
8oz Filet Mignon$45.00
grilled asparagus, roasted fingerlings, port demi, garlic butter
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon - Sunday 3 Course$48.00
8 oz. cut, braised mushroom medley,
lemon scented asparagus
*Pick 1 Soup or Large Salad and 1 Dessert
*8 oz. Filet Mignon$48.00
eight ounce cut, braised mixed mushrooms, lemon scented asparagus *GF (substituting sides may alter gluten preferences)
More about Bluestone

