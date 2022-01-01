Fish and chips in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve fish and chips
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
BOH-Battered Icelandic Cod, Caper Tartar, House B&B, Pickles and Lemon
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Fish & Chips
|$15.00
cornmeal dredged catfish, wharf seasoned fries, smoked trout remoulade
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, served with
wedge cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce