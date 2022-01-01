Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve fish and chips

Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$23.00
BOH-Battered Icelandic Cod, Caper Tartar, House B&B, Pickles and Lemon
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Fish & Chips$15.00
cornmeal dredged catfish, wharf seasoned fries, smoked trout remoulade
Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, served with
wedge cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Fish & Chips image

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.99
Irish specialty. Whitefish, stout battered and deep-fried and served over our hand-cut fries with malt vinegar and remoulade sauce.
