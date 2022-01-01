Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve french fries

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of French Fries$4.00
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Hand Cut French Fries image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Cut French Fries$5.75
HAND CUT FRIES SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP
Sweet French Fries$5.75
SWEET POTATO FRIES SERVED WITH SIDE OF KETCHUP
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bistro French Fries$4.00
More about Michael's Cafe
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
*Hand Cut French Fries$7.00
French Dip Sandwich & Fries$20.00
slow roasted prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone, toasted french roll, jus, tiger sauce
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*$ French Fries w/ Ketchup$3.00
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
An Poitin Stil- The Still image

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still

