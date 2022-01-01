Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve garden salad

Mother's North Grille image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$11.00
field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato
More about Mother's North Grille
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Garden Salad (large)$9.00
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette (comes with two 2 oz. dressings on the side)
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Mixed romaine & spinach, fresh cucumber, shredded carrots, tomato, red onion & croutons with your choice of dressing.
More about Kooper's North

