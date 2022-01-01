Garden salad in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Garden Salad (large)
|$9.00
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette (comes with two 2 oz. dressings on the side)