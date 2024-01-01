Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve garlic knots

Il Basilico Trattoria

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knot Each$1.00
Garlic Knot (5)$5.00
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Item pic

 

1711 York Rd - HomeSlyce - Lutherville / Towson

1711 York Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Garlic Knots$3.99
Introducing our Parmesan Garlic Knots – a tantalizing twist on tradition that's bound to captivate your taste buds. These golden, fluffy knots are a symphony of flavors, featuring the rich allure of parmesan cheese and the aromatic essence of garlic
More about 1711 York Rd - HomeSlyce - Lutherville / Towson

