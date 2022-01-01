Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve greek salad

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$12.00
Feta, Kalamata, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Pepperoncini, House Dressing.
More about Michael's Cafe
Mother's North Grille image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.00
romaine, Kalamata olives, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
More about Mother's North Grille
Item pic

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.75
More about Poulet

