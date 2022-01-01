Nachos in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve nachos
Lake Street Pub
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Nachos
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Nachos
|$15.00
Melted jack/cheddar cheese over
sauteed bell pepper, onions and jalapeños. Topped with sour cream and served with house made salsa.