Nachos in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve nachos

Lake Street Pub

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

Nachos$13.99
Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

Nachos$15.00
Melted jack/cheddar cheese over
sauteed bell pepper, onions and jalapeños. Topped with sour cream and served with house made salsa.
An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

Irish Nachos$9.99
Potato wedges with cheddar cheese sauce smoked applewood bacon and scallions served with a side of sour cream. Add chicken or corned beef for an additional charge.
