Reuben in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve reuben
Lake Street Pub
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Reuben
|$14.25
House smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Reuben
|$15.95
HOUSE COOKED CORNED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, GERMAN SAUERKRAUT AND 1000 ISLAND DRESSING GRILLED ON FRESH BAKED ARTISAN RYE BREAD. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF COLESLAW
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Reuben
|$13.00
house cured corned beef, braised sauerkraut, swiss, 1k island, country rye
THB Bagelry & Deli
1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum
|Not Your Average Reuben
|$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
An Poitin Stil- The Still
2323 York Road, Lutherville
|Reuben
|$13.99
House cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marble rye.