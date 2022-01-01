Shrimp salad in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Caesar Salad Topped w/Grilled Shrimp
|$16.95
FRESH ROMAINE HEARTS, AGED PARMESAN CHEESE AND FOCACCIA CROUTONS. TOPPED WITH FRESH GRILLED SHRIMP. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING
|House Salad w/Grilled Shrimp
|$16.95
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, ORGANIC SPROUTS, VINE RIPENED TOMATOES AND MARINATED CUCUMBERS. TOPPED WITH FRESH GRILLED SHRIMP. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$15.95
OUR HOMEMADE SHRIMP SALAD TOSSED IN A LIGHT MAYO WITH CELERY. SERVED WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO IN A FRESH PRESSED WRAP
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Shrimp Salad | Sandwich
|$15.00
Dellis family recipe, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
½ lb. house made shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Shrimp Salad Wrap Sandwich & Fries
|$20.00
shredded lettuce, tomato
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$16.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
|*Shrimp Salad Wrap Lunch
|$16.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$17.00
House made shrimp salad with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a sun dried tomato tortilla.