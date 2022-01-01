Shrimp wraps in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$15.95
OUR HOMEMADE SHRIMP SALAD TOSSED IN A LIGHT MAYO WITH CELERY. SERVED WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO IN A FRESH PRESSED WRAP
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Shrimp Salad Wrap Sandwich & Fries
|$20.00
shredded lettuce, tomato
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$16.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
|*Shrimp Salad Wrap Lunch
|$16.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla