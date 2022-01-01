Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Wrap$15.95
OUR HOMEMADE SHRIMP SALAD TOSSED IN A LIGHT MAYO WITH CELERY. SERVED WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO IN A FRESH PRESSED WRAP
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Wrap Sandwich & Fries$20.00
shredded lettuce, tomato
More about Tark's Grill
Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
*Shrimp Salad Wrap Lunch$16.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
More about Bluestone
Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Wrap$17.00
House made shrimp salad with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a sun dried tomato tortilla.
More about Kooper's North

