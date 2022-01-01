Steak salad in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve steak salad
The Valley Inn
10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium
|Steak Salad
|$28.00
6oz grilled bavette steak, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, roasted corn, crispy shallot, roasted poblano avocado ranch dressing
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Steak Salad
|$24.00
grilled tenderloin medallions, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Danish blue cheese, Tabasco onions, brandy-horseradish vinaigrette