Steak salad in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve steak salad

The Valley Inn

10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$28.00
6oz grilled bavette steak, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, roasted corn, crispy shallot, roasted poblano avocado ranch dressing
More about The Valley Inn
Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Steak Salad$24.00
grilled tenderloin medallions, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Danish blue cheese, Tabasco onions, brandy-horseradish vinaigrette
More about Bluestone
An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$17.99
Grilled filet mignon tips served over mixed greens with sauteed mushrooms, grape tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles, served with a balsamic vinaigrette
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still

