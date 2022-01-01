Stew in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve stew
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Crisfield Stew Dinner
|$28.00
loaded with seafood, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread
|*Crisfield Stew Lunch
|$18.00
shrimp, fish, mussels, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread
|Crisfield Stew - Sunday 3 Course
|$32.00
loaded with seafood, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread
*Pick 1 Soup or Large Salad and 1 Dessert