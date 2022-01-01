Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Crisfield Stew Dinner$28.00
loaded with seafood, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread
*Crisfield Stew Lunch$18.00
shrimp, fish, mussels, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread
Crisfield Stew - Sunday 3 Course$32.00
loaded with seafood, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread
*Pick 1 Soup or Large Salad and 1 Dessert
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Irish Stew$17.99
rish specialty. Braised lamb with onions, carrots and potatoes in a stout stock and served in a bread bowl.
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still

