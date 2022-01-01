Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve tacos

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Taco Salad$15.95
MARINATED ADOBO CHICKEN SERVED ATOP A BED OF ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA CHIPS, RICE AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE AND RANCH DRESSING.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cruz Bay Tacos$16.00
3 soft flour tortillas, blackened ahi tuna, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, side of tortilla chips & salsa
substitute: steak tips | shrimp | pork belly
The Valley Inn

10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Tacos$19.00
Asian Slaw, sesame ginger, sriracha
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos$20.00
marinated skirt steak, pickled cabbage slaw, pico, guacamole, sriracha lime cream, tortilla chips
Crispy Fish Tacos$19.00
fried cod, pickled cabbage slaw, pico, guacamole, sriracha lime cream, tortilla chips
Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Shrimp Tacos Lunch$15.00
fried shrimp, salsa, cilantro puree, mango mole, feta
*Shrimp Tacos$15.00
fried shrimp, salsa, cilantro puree, mango mole, feta
Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
Marinated steak, diced onion, guacamole crema
Chicken Carnitas Tacos$16.00
Pulled carnitas seasoned chicken, feta cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch
Chorizo Tacos$14.50
Spicy chorizo and scrambled eggs, topped with pico, avocado, and jalapeno ranch. Served with breakfast potatoes.
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Ryleighs Oyster

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco Trio$16.00
Avocado Mousse, Cilantro Rice
