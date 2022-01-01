Tacos in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve tacos
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Adobo Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.95
MARINATED ADOBO CHICKEN SERVED ATOP A BED OF ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA CHIPS, RICE AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE AND RANCH DRESSING.
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Cruz Bay Tacos
|$16.00
3 soft flour tortillas, blackened ahi tuna, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, side of tortilla chips & salsa
substitute: steak tips | shrimp | pork belly
More about The Valley Inn
The Valley Inn
10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$19.00
Asian Slaw, sesame ginger, sriracha
More about Tark's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Steak Tacos
|$20.00
marinated skirt steak, pickled cabbage slaw, pico, guacamole, sriracha lime cream, tortilla chips
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$19.00
fried cod, pickled cabbage slaw, pico, guacamole, sriracha lime cream, tortilla chips
More about Bluestone
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Shrimp Tacos Lunch
|$15.00
fried shrimp, salsa, cilantro puree, mango mole, feta
|*Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
fried shrimp, salsa, cilantro puree, mango mole, feta
More about Kooper's North
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$18.00
Marinated steak, diced onion, guacamole crema
|Chicken Carnitas Tacos
|$16.00
Pulled carnitas seasoned chicken, feta cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch
|Chorizo Tacos
|$14.50
Spicy chorizo and scrambled eggs, topped with pico, avocado, and jalapeno ranch. Served with breakfast potatoes.