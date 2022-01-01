Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve tuna salad

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
Caesar Salad Topped w/ Almost Famous Tuna Salad$15.95
FRESH ROMAINE HEARTS, AGED PARMESAN CHEESE AND FOCACCIA CROUTONS. TOPPED WITH A SCOOP OF OUR ALMOST FAMOUS TUNA SALAD. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad$19.00
sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette
THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
1/2LB LF Tuna Salad$6.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Tuna Salad - 4oz$3.50
Side Tuna Salad$3.50
