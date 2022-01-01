Tuna salad in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
|Caesar Salad Topped w/ Almost Famous Tuna Salad
|$15.95
FRESH ROMAINE HEARTS, AGED PARMESAN CHEESE AND FOCACCIA CROUTONS. TOPPED WITH A SCOOP OF OUR ALMOST FAMOUS TUNA SALAD. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad
|$19.00
sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
THB Bagelry & Deli
1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
|1/2LB LF Tuna Salad
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!