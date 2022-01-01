Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve waffles

Lake Street Pub image

 

Lake Street Pub

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

Takeout
Waffle Fries- Side$4.49
Waffle fries cooked in peanut oil with house made seasoning.
Mother's North Grille image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, fresh Belgian waffle
Kooper's North image

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$15.00
Crisp Belgian waffles topped with fried chicken strips. Served with maple syrup and honey rum butter with a side of fresh fruit.
Item pic

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$15.99
Belgian waffles topped with 3 of our house-made chicken tenders served with our pecan butter and maple syrup.
