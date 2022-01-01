Waffles in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve waffles
More about Lake Street Pub
Lake Street Pub
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Waffle Fries- Side
|$4.49
Waffle fries cooked in peanut oil with house made seasoning.
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$17.00
fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, fresh Belgian waffle
More about Kooper's North
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
Crisp Belgian waffles topped with fried chicken strips. Served with maple syrup and honey rum butter with a side of fresh fruit.