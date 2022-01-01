Lutz restaurants you'll love
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Station House BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Station House BBQ
16319 North Florida Ave, Lutz
|Popular items
|Station 40
|$11.99
Brisket, Pork, Bacon Jam, Cheese, both sweet and spicy sauce, topped with housemade slaw.
|Yard Bird
|$11.29
|Pork
More about Entre Panes
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Entre Panes
24726 SR 54, Lutz
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.49
Ribeye beef, provolone cheese, mushrooms, sweet onions and yellow peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
|Havana Cuban
|$7.99
Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard and oil, served on toasted Cuban bread.
|Tripleta
|$11.99
Pork, steak chuck flat iron choice, ham, provolone cheese, yellow peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo-ketchup, served on toasted Cuban bread.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
|$11.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
|STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
|$12.99
Fresh Grilled NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
|ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL
|$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
More about Black Sheep American Pub
Black Sheep American Pub
18450 US 41, Lutz
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs
|$7.99
Delicious mix of Egg Yolk and Fixins topped with Candied Pork Belly and Green Onions.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.99
8 Wings fried, tossed in your choice of sauce and finished over an open flame. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery.
|Chicken Fries
|$7.99
Thin Cut Chicken fried in our House breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce!
More about Hungry Greek
Hungry Greek
23651 Florida Highway 54, Lutz
|Popular items
|Greek Bowl
|$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Hungry Pita
|$8.99
Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Chicken Pita
|$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort
20500 Cot Rd, Lutz
|Popular items
|HOT PRETZEL
|$5.00
Hot and fresh, with a hint of sea salt
|12 WINGS
|$14.50
Jumbo, fresh & never frozen! We hand toss in our homemade sauces, ENJOY!
|16" PIZZA CHEESE ONLY
|$12.00
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft
PIZZA
Calusa Pizza & Craft
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz
|Popular items
|Large Calusa Chief
|$19.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, red peppers, and olives.
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$11.95
Breaded slices of Italian eggplant fried and baked under a layer of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.95
Six strips of homemade mozzarella battered and fried.
More about La Yuma
La Yuma
16411 North Florida Ave, Lutz