Lutz restaurants you'll love

Lutz restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lutz

Lutz's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Lutz restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Station House BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Station House BBQ

16319 North Florida Ave, Lutz

Avg 4.8 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Station 40$11.99
Brisket, Pork, Bacon Jam, Cheese, both sweet and spicy sauce, topped with housemade slaw.
Yard Bird$11.29
Pork
Entre Panes image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Entre Panes

24726 SR 54, Lutz

Avg 4.4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
Ribeye beef, provolone cheese, mushrooms, sweet onions and yellow peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Havana Cuban$7.99
Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard and oil, served on toasted Cuban bread.
Tripleta$11.99
Pork, steak chuck flat iron choice, ham, provolone cheese, yellow peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo-ketchup, served on toasted Cuban bread.
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$11.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$12.99
Fresh Grilled NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Black Sheep American Pub image

 

Black Sheep American Pub

18450 US 41, Lutz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$7.99
Delicious mix of Egg Yolk and Fixins topped with Candied Pork Belly and Green Onions.
Chicken Wings$11.99
8 Wings fried, tossed in your choice of sauce and finished over an open flame. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery.
Chicken Fries$7.99
Thin Cut Chicken fried in our House breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce!
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

23651 Florida Highway 54, Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Bowl$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce.
Hungry Pita$8.99
Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Pita$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort image

 

Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort

20500 Cot Rd, Lutz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT PRETZEL$5.00
Hot and fresh, with a hint of sea salt
12 WINGS$14.50
Jumbo, fresh & never frozen! We hand toss in our homemade sauces, ENJOY!
16" PIZZA CHEESE ONLY$12.00
Calusa Pizza & Craft image

PIZZA

Calusa Pizza & Craft

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Calusa Chief$19.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, red peppers, and olives.
Eggplant Parmesan$11.95
Breaded slices of Italian eggplant fried and baked under a layer of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Six strips of homemade mozzarella battered and fried.
La Yuma image

 

La Yuma

16411 North Florida Ave, Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
