Lutz American restaurants you'll love

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Black Sheep American Pub image

 

Black Sheep American Pub

18450 US 41, Lutz

No reviews yet
Deviled Eggs$7.99
Delicious mix of Egg Yolk and Fixins topped with Candied Pork Belly and Green Onions.
Chicken Wings$11.99
8 Wings fried, tossed in your choice of sauce and finished over an open flame. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery.
Chicken Fries$7.99
Thin Cut Chicken fried in our House breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce!
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort image

 

Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort

20500 Cot Rd, Lutz

No reviews yet
HOT PRETZEL$5.00
Hot and fresh, with a hint of sea salt
12 WINGS$14.50
Jumbo, fresh & never frozen! We hand toss in our homemade sauces, ENJOY!
16" PIZZA CHEESE ONLY$12.00
