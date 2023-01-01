Brisket in Lutz

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Smokin' Cuban

16319 North Florida Avenue, Lutz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Gravy Over Biscuit$8.49
One flaky fresh-baked biscuit smothered in the infamous Baby Brisket's brisket gravy.
Brisket Empanadas$4.99
Brisket empanadas with pimento cheese.
More about The Smokin' Cuban
Station House BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Station House BBQ

16319 North Florida Ave, Lutz

Avg 4.8 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Donut Brisket Sandwich$10.99
Brisket$0.00
Brisket Elote$14.49
Slow smoked brisket with mexican street corn & cotija cheese served on a toasted bun
More about Station House BBQ
Item pic

 

Baby Brisket's Breakfast Co.

16319 North Florida Avenue, Lutz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Gravy Over Biscuit$8.49
One flaky fresh-baked biscuit smothered in the infamous Baby Brisket's brisket gravy.
More about Baby Brisket's Breakfast Co.

