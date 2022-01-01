Cake in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve cake
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz
|JUMBO CARROT CAKE
|$4.99
|BIRTHDAY CAKE BOBA MILK TEA
|$5.99
Creamy Vanilla Milk Tea with Regular Boba and Rainbow Sprinkles
|BLUEBERRY FLAP JACK CAKE
|$4.99
Is It Dessert? Is it Breakfast? It's Delicious! Fresh Layer Cake Made with Layers of Blueberry Flapjacks and a Blueberry-Maple Buttercream Icing Topped with Powdered Sugar. Soooooo Good!
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft
PIZZA
Calusa Pizza & Craft
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz
|Almond Cake
|$6.95
Ladyfingers soaked in Amaretto, layered with mascarpone cream and topped with amarettini cookies, roasted almonds and caramel syrup.
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate fudge and chocolate syrup.