Cake in Lutz

Lutz restaurants
Lutz restaurants that serve cake

Fish Bowl Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUMBO CARROT CAKE$4.99
BIRTHDAY CAKE BOBA MILK TEA$5.99
Creamy Vanilla Milk Tea with Regular Boba and Rainbow Sprinkles
BLUEBERRY FLAP JACK CAKE$4.99
Is It Dessert? Is it Breakfast? It's Delicious! Fresh Layer Cake Made with Layers of Blueberry Flapjacks and a Blueberry-Maple Buttercream Icing Topped with Powdered Sugar. Soooooo Good!
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Calusa Pizza & Craft image

PIZZA

Calusa Pizza & Craft

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Cake$6.95
Ladyfingers soaked in Amaretto, layered with mascarpone cream and topped with amarettini cookies, roasted almonds and caramel syrup.
Chocolate Cake$5.95
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate fudge and chocolate syrup.
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft

