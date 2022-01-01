Chicken teriyaki in Lutz

Go
Lutz restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lutz
  • /
  • Chicken Teriyaki

Lutz restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Entre Panes

24726 SR 54, Lutz

Avg 4.4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$8.99
Chicken, glaze teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, sweet onions and yellow peppers, served on toasted hoagie roll.
More about Entre Panes
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$11.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Lutz

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Steak Fajitas

Map

More near Lutz to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston