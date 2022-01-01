Chicken teriyaki in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Entre Panes
24726 SR 54, Lutz
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.99
Chicken, glaze teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, sweet onions and yellow peppers, served on toasted hoagie roll.
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
|$11.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds