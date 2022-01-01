Greek salad in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve greek salad
Hungry Greek
23651 Florida Highway 54, Lutz
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
PIZZA
Calusa Pizza & Craft
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, feta cheese and pepperoncini peppers. Served with Italian dressing on the side'