Greek salad in Lutz

Lutz restaurants
Lutz restaurants that serve greek salad

Hungry Greek

23651 Florida Highway 54, Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
More about Hungry Greek
Calusa Pizza & Craft image

PIZZA

Calusa Pizza & Craft

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, feta cheese and pepperoncini peppers. Served with Italian dressing on the side'
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft

