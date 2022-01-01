Mussels in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve mussels
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz
|Red Curry Thai Mussels
|$12.99
Sweet & Spicy Red Curry Sauce Made with a Blend of Mild Peppers & Zucchini. Topped with Cilantro & Green Onions. Served with White Rice Topped with Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Jalapenos & Fried Garlic.
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft
PIZZA
Calusa Pizza & Craft
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz
|Calusa Mussels
|$13.95
Black mussels, simmered with garlic, shallots in a butter-basil sauce with white wine, tomatoes and feta cheese.