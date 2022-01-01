Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Lutz

Lutz restaurants
Lutz restaurants that serve mussels

Fish Bowl Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz

Red Curry Thai Mussels$12.99
Sweet & Spicy Red Curry Sauce Made with a Blend of Mild Peppers & Zucchini. Topped with Cilantro & Green Onions. Served with White Rice Topped with Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Jalapenos & Fried Garlic.
Calusa Pizza & Craft image

PIZZA

Calusa Pizza & Craft

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Calusa Mussels$13.95
Black mussels, simmered with garlic, shallots in a butter-basil sauce with white wine, tomatoes and feta cheese.
