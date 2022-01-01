Pork belly in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Station House BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Station House BBQ
16319 North Florida Ave, Lutz
|Special Pork Belly
|$12.99
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
17782 Aprile Dr., Lutz
|GENERAL TSO'S PORK BELLY FRIED RICE
|$13.99
Sweet & Savory Malaysian Style Fried Rice Topped with Seared Pork Belly in Our Chef's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze Topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg, Scallions, Mixed Sesame Seeds & a Side of House Made Yum Yum Sauce