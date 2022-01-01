Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Lutz

Lutz restaurants
Lutz restaurants that serve spaghetti

Black Sheep American Pub image

 

Black Sheep American Pub

18450 US 41, Lutz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara$6.00
Our house made Marinara over Spaghetti noodles. Finished with Parmesan Cheese.
More about Black Sheep American Pub
Item pic

PIZZA

Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$5.95
Add meatballs or meat sauce $1.50.
Greek Spaghetti$12.95
Spaghetti tossed with feta, fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and Romano cheese.
Spaghetti$10.95
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy

