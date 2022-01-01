Spaghetti in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Black Sheep American Pub
Black Sheep American Pub
18450 US 41, Lutz
|Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara
|$6.00
Our house made Marinara over Spaghetti noodles. Finished with Parmesan Cheese.
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
PIZZA
Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz
|Kids Spaghetti
|$5.95
Add meatballs or meat sauce $1.50.
|Greek Spaghetti
|$12.95
Spaghetti tossed with feta, fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and Romano cheese.
|Spaghetti
|$10.95