Steak fajitas in Lutz
Lutz restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)